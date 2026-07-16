Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,960 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 808 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,942 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $167.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $139.18 and a one year high of $444.64. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $171.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,718.17. The trade was a 92.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $324,365.65. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,841. Company insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $245.88.

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About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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