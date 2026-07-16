Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 13,684 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,520 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Newmont were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 125,355 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 65,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.46. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.Newmont's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont's payout ratio is 13.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,654.68. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,477.93. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $151.00 to $147.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Newmont from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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