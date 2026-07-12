Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,441 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,429 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,210 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,236 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,607,678.10. The trade was a 35.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $1,956,654.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,853,239.50. This trade represents a 51.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146. Insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.80. 1,074,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,502. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $249.19 and a one year high of $349.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is 14.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $321.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $333.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Trending Headlines about Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage on Travelers with a Buy rating and a $395 price target , which implies meaningful upside from current levels.

Truist initiated coverage on Travelers with a rating and a , which implies meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $334 and Mizuho lifted its target to $324 , signaling continued confidence in the insurer’s valuation and fundamentals.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to and Mizuho lifted its target to , signaling continued confidence in the insurer’s valuation and fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Dowling & Partners increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for Travelers to $28.00 , nearly matching the Street consensus and reinforcing expectations for solid earnings performance.

Dowling & Partners increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for Travelers to , nearly matching the Street consensus and reinforcing expectations for solid earnings performance. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Travelers’ strong earnings surprise history and said the company has the right setup to beat estimates again in the next report, adding to bullish sentiment ahead of earnings. Article: Will Travelers (TRV) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Zacks highlighted Travelers’ strong earnings surprise history and said the company has the right setup to in the next report, adding to bullish sentiment ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said Travelers is expected to beat earnings estimates in its upcoming Q2 release, keeping investor focus on a potentially strong earnings event. Article: Travelers (TRV) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release

Another Zacks note said Travelers is in its upcoming Q2 release, keeping investor focus on a potentially strong earnings event. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains mixed overall, with an average recommendation of Hold , suggesting analysts are constructive but not universally bullish.

Brokerage sentiment remains mixed overall, with an average recommendation of , suggesting analysts are constructive but not universally bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Travelers is scheduled to report quarterly earnings soon, and traders appear to be positioning ahead of the results. Article: Travelers Companies (TRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Travelers is scheduled to report quarterly earnings soon, and traders appear to be positioning ahead of the results. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst targets remain below the current share price, implying limited short-term upside if results fail to impress.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

See Also

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