Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Sonida Senior Living, Inc. $SNDA

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:SNDA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Sonida Senior Living at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonida Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sonida Senior Living

In other news, Director Benjamin P. Harris sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $93,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $343,957.72. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SNDA shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sonida Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Sonida Senior Living from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sonida Senior Living from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sonida Senior Living from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonida Senior Living from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonida Senior Living has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.25.

View Our Latest Report on SNDA

Sonida Senior Living Stock Up 0.2%

SNDA stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Sonida Senior Living, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business's fifty day moving average price is $37.73.

Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $122.63 million during the quarter. Sonida Senior Living had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonida Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonida Senior Living Profile

Sonida Senior Living NYSE: SNDA is a publicly traded company that owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. The company’s core business centers on providing housing and care services for older adults, with an emphasis on assisted living, memory care and related supportive services tailored to residents’ needs.

Sonida’s communities combine residential accommodations with on-site services such as personal care assistance, medication management, dining programs, social and recreational activities, and clinical oversight.

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