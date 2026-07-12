Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,310 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,192 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,310 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $16,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Vertiv by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $342.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,998,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,232. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $324.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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