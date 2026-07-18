Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 24,230 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,163 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,230 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 5.7%

HOOD opened at $99.96 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09. The company has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $5,082,270.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $2,324,464.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 62,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,935.52. This represents a 23.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 587,875 shares worth $62,602,915. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here