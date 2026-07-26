Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 34,391 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 34,391 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in CF Industries were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in CF Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CF Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $125.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.40.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries's payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

See Also

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