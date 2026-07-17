Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,259 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 6,259 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 730 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, COO Darrell R. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $2,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 32,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,539,712.37. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,004 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $266,039.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,281.98. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $275.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.15 and a 52-week high of $309.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ecolab's payout ratio is 39.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $337.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $296.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Ecolab from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $324.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ECL

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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