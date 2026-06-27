Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 6,227 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,077 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 7.6% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,134 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $163.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.19 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm's fifty day moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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