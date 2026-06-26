Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $12.10 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,339 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $18,102,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,550 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $311.81 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $334.03. The company has a market cap of $283.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.74 and a 200-day moving average of $230.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $273.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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