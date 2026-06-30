Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 243.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,459 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,968 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company's stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 49,741 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,870 shares of the company's stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 253.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 54,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Zacks Research lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.40.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $35.94. The business's fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.15%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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