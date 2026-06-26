Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $38.54 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,186 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AbbVie Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $243.65 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.73 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The stock's 50 day moving average is $214.30 and its 200-day moving average is $218.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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