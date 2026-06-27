Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,461 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after buying an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,764,117,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,906,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after buying an additional 10,666,540 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $379.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $474.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $409.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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