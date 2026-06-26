Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,062 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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