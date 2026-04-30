Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX - Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,170 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Trex worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Trex by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,683 shares of the construction company's stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 8,568.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the construction company's stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Trex by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 28,720 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trex from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Trex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.88.

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Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.61. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $68.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company's core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex's product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

Further Reading

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