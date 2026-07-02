Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Stagwell Inc. $STGW

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 134,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Stagwell as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,992 shares of the company's stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Stagwell by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 276,843 shares of the company's stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 168,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stagwell Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $7.73.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Stagwell had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 0.64%.The company had revenue of $704.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $700.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Stagwell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Stagwell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stagwell from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stagwell from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STGW

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 23,034,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,445,741.20. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 2,163,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $13,069,291.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,085.56. The trade was a 99.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

Further Reading

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