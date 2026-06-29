Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,479 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,005 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,724 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,455,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell reported strong cash generation, with first-quarter fiscal 2027 operating cash flow nearly doubling to a record $638.8 million, supporting the view that AI and data-center demand are translating into real financial performance.

Marvell reported strong cash generation, with first-quarter fiscal 2027 operating cash flow nearly doubling to a record $638.8 million, supporting the view that AI and data-center demand are translating into real financial performance. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage remained constructive, including BofA raising its price target on MRVL to $365 from $240 while keeping a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish long-term sentiment around AI-chip exposure.

Recent analyst coverage remained constructive, including BofA raising its price target on MRVL to $365 from $240 while keeping a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish long-term sentiment around AI-chip exposure. Positive Sentiment: Technical commentary said MRVL broke above its 20-day moving average, which traders often read as a short-term bullish signal. Article Title

Technical commentary said MRVL broke above its 20-day moving average, which traders often read as a short-term bullish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, which is modest and unlikely to materially change the investment thesis. Article Title

Marvell also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, which is modest and unlikely to materially change the investment thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed MRVL as still having upside potential after its strong year-to-date move, but also noted that valuation is becoming harder to justify versus peers like Broadcom. Article Title

Several articles framed MRVL as still having upside potential after its strong year-to-date move, but also noted that valuation is becoming harder to justify versus peers like Broadcom. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary said Wall Street is dumping some of the biggest AI winners as tech sentiment weakens, which is pressuring Marvell along with other high-momentum semiconductor names. Article Title

Market commentary said Wall Street is dumping some of the biggest AI winners as tech sentiment weakens, which is pressuring Marvell along with other high-momentum semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Investors also appeared cautious after Barron’s highlighted that Marvell’s new CFO, Dan Durn, sold stock in his first open-market transaction since joining the company, adding to concerns that the AI rally may be overheating. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 target price on Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $266.77 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $216.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 185,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,874,325 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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