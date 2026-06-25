Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,297 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,023 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 116,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $992.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $1,023.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $887.68 and a 200-day moving average of $750.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $939.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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