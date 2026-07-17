Kestrel Investment Management Corp Invests $5.38 Million in TriMas Corporation $TRS

Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $5,375,000. TriMas makes up about 3.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.42% of TriMas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in TriMas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 20,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRS. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TriMas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TriMas

TriMas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.85. TriMas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.24). TriMas had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 93.79%.The firm had revenue of $168.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TriMas Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. TriMas's payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $675,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,022.86. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

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