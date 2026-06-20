Ketron Financial Acquires Shares of 14,640 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Ketron Financial bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,640 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Netflix makes up 0.5% of Ketron Financial's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research upped their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $325.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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