Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 72,794 Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,794 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Enphase Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 52,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $41.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating and set a $21.70 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,645,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $111,080,160. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shanker Trivedi purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $53,910.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,910. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report).

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