Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 642,259 Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 642,259 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $17,656,000. Kinder Morgan comprises about 3.9% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $25,328,000 after buying an additional 145,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,508.58. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $700,474. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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