Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,732 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 308,524 shares during the period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.4% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,268,902 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $71,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,584.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,161,137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,641 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 114.6% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,150,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,855 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 684.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,207 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,736.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,264 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,256 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore set a $15.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.98.

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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

PEB opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.The business had revenue of $345.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.00%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

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