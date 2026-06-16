Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Makes New $25.75 Million Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,716,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,746,000. SentinelOne accounts for 5.7% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of SentinelOne as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 82,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of SentinelOne from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.67.

View Our Latest Report on S

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.9%

S stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.83.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. SentinelOne's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 32,396 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $433,134.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 603,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,070,800.50. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 11,905 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $186,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 445,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,991,681. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 553,169 shares of company stock worth $8,125,192 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.27% of the company's stock.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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