Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Takes $554,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,231 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $17,128,100,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 882.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,688,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,738,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO has intensified talk that Elon Musk could eventually combine Tesla and SpaceX, with some bullish commentators arguing the two companies’ AI, robotics, and data ambitions could be more valuable together. That speculation has helped support TSLA shares. Forget Robotaxis, Wall Street's Finally Asking the Real Tesla Question

SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO has intensified talk that Elon Musk could eventually combine Tesla and SpaceX, with some bullish commentators arguing the two companies’ AI, robotics, and data ambitions could be more valuable together. That speculation has helped support TSLA shares. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reportedly said Tesla has “cracked” the self-driving challenge, reinforcing the longer-term bull case around Full Self-Driving, robotaxis, and Optimus.

Piper Sandler reportedly said Tesla has “cracked” the self-driving challenge, reinforcing the longer-term bull case around Full Self-Driving, robotaxis, and Optimus. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating and a $375 price target, noting that stronger global deliveries offset U.S. softness, which suggests the stock may still have support but not a clear catalyst from this note alone. Tesla Rated Hold as Global Delivery Strength Offsets U.S. Softness; $375 Price Target Reiterated

Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating and a $375 price target, noting that stronger global deliveries offset U.S. softness, which suggests the stock may still have support but not a clear catalyst from this note alone. Neutral Sentiment: Several market roundups and “stocks to watch” pieces kept Tesla in the spotlight, but they did not add a major new fundamental driver.

Several market roundups and “stocks to watch” pieces kept Tesla in the spotlight, but they did not add a major new fundamental driver. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that European regulators in Sweden and the Netherlands said Tesla presented misleading Full Self-Driving safety data while seeking approval in Europe, increasing the risk of regulatory backlash around a key growth product. Exclusive: Tesla presented misleading ‘Full Self-Driving' safety data to European regulators

Reuters reported that European regulators in Sweden and the Netherlands said Tesla presented misleading Full Self-Driving safety data while seeking approval in Europe, increasing the risk of regulatory backlash around a key growth product. Negative Sentiment: Tesla also faced headlines about FSD scrutiny from Europe, which could slow adoption and raise approval hurdles for its autonomous-driving plans.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $411.15 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $399.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.94. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 377.20, a P/E/G ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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