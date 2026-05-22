Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 10,072 Walmart Inc. $WMT

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,072 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Walmart to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.91.

View Our Latest Report on WMT

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $1,600,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,821,522.52. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total transaction of $2,555,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 109,983 shares of company stock worth $13,908,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.43 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here