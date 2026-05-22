Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 20,753 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,753 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research opened a new research lab in Salzburg, Austria, to advance chip packaging technology that can increase chip density and lower costs, supporting its growth strategy in AI-related semiconductor manufacturing. Reuters article on Austria lab

Lam Research opened a new research lab in Salzburg, Austria, to advance chip packaging technology that can increase chip density and lower costs, supporting its growth strategy in AI-related semiconductor manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research said it is adding sensing and AI capabilities to its manufacturing tools while expanding operations in Arizona and California, which could improve product performance and strengthen demand from chipmakers. Reuters article on AI tools and expansion

Lam Research said it is adding sensing and AI capabilities to its manufacturing tools while expanding operations in Arizona and California, which could improve product performance and strengthen demand from chipmakers. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research to Overweight and raised its price target, while Bernstein also lifted its target, reflecting higher expectations for wafer fabrication equipment spending and AI-related demand. Bernstein price target article

Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research to Overweight and raised its price target, while Bernstein also lifted its target, reflecting higher expectations for wafer fabrication equipment spending and AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research raised its WFE outlook amid strong AI chip demand, and analysts see that backdrop supporting revenue and earnings growth in the near term. Zacks article on WFE outlook

Lam Research raised its WFE outlook amid strong AI chip demand, and analysts see that backdrop supporting revenue and earnings growth in the near term. Positive Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, which signals financial strength and may appeal to income-focused investors. Dividend press release

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, which signals financial strength and may appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Recent technical coverage noted that LRCX moved above its 20-day moving average, which can reinforce existing bullish momentum but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Zacks technical article

Recent technical coverage noted that LRCX moved above its 20-day moving average, which can reinforce existing bullish momentum but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary also compared Lam Research with Applied Materials and highlighted valuation differences, but this is more of an industry debate than a direct catalyst for LRCX. Zacks comparison article

Lam Research Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $302.24 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $303.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $252.34 and its 200-day moving average is $214.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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