Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $1.80 Million in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,257 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $189.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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