Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $3.16 Million in RTX Corporation $RTX

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in RTX by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in RTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $5,157,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $210.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $176.35 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $130.90 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $237.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. RTX's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

Trending Headlines about RTX

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Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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