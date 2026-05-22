Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $5.53 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,534,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.2% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock worth $3,823,977,000 after purchasing an additional 964,675 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,133,676 shares of the company's stock worth $5,517,059,000 after purchasing an additional 937,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,761,772,000 after purchasing an additional 744,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,219.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Retatrutide delivered highly competitive Phase 3 obesity results, with meaningful weight loss that could support a future regulatory filing and expand Lilly’s already dominant obesity portfolio.

Retatrutide delivered highly competitive Phase 3 obesity results, with meaningful weight loss that could support a future regulatory filing and expand Lilly’s already dominant obesity portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Lilly said it will showcase a broad oncology pipeline at ASCO, including Retevmo, Verzenio, and new data from programs in lung, breast, and blood cancers, highlighting more than just obesity-related growth.

Lilly said it will showcase a broad oncology pipeline at ASCO, including Retevmo, Verzenio, and new data from programs in lung, breast, and blood cancers, highlighting more than just obesity-related growth. Positive Sentiment: The company agreed to buy Engage Biologics for up to $202 million, adding non-viral DNA delivery technology and extending its push into genetic medicines beyond obesity.

The company agreed to buy Engage Biologics for up to $202 million, adding non-viral DNA delivery technology and extending its push into genetic medicines beyond obesity. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage remain upbeat on Lilly’s growth story, pointing to strong demand for Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Foundayo and continued upside in the stock.

Analysts and media coverage remain upbeat on Lilly’s growth story, pointing to strong demand for Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Foundayo and continued upside in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also completed an $8.9 billion debt offering, which supports funding for acquisitions and R&D but may modestly increase leverage.

Lilly also completed an $8.9 billion debt offering, which supports funding for acquisitions and R&D but may modestly increase leverage. Negative Sentiment: The company disclosed a lawsuit alleging a Trulicity rebate-fraud scheme that cost more than $200 million, a legal overhang that could weigh on sentiment if it develops further.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,041.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $981.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $941.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,003.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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