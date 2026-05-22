Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000. Caterpillar comprises 0.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,180. This represents a 40.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,551 shares of company stock worth $91,170,351. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $865.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.24 and a 52 week high of $931.35. The stock's fifty day moving average is $788.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $923.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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