Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,356 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amgen by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $355.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $337.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.83 and a 52-week high of $391.29. The business's 50 day moving average is $345.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Amgen's payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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