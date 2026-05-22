Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,639 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $139,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,347,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $298.39 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $310.29. The stock has a market cap of $271.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.29 and a 200-day moving average of $205.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $263.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here