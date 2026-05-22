Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 16,022 Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,702,353.72. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,570 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from hold to buy and set a $165 price target , signaling confidence in upside from current levels.

Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from and set a , signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Gilead completed its acquisition of Tubulis GmbH , adding next-generation ADC assets and strengthening its oncology pipeline, which could support longer-term growth.

Gilead completed its acquisition of , adding next-generation ADC assets and strengthening its oncology pipeline, which could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Gilead and Kite highlighted momentum in oncology ahead of ASCO and EHA 2026 , with more than 25 abstracts and six oral presentations showcasing progress across antibody-drug conjugates and cell therapy.

Gilead and Kite highlighted momentum in oncology ahead of , with more than 25 abstracts and six oral presentations showcasing progress across antibody-drug conjugates and cell therapy. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate for Gilead to $2.21 from $2.15, suggesting stronger long-term earnings expectations. Article source

Zacks Research raised its for Gilead to from $2.15, suggesting stronger long-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Gilead also renewed its collaboration with the World Health Organization to help eliminate visceral leishmaniasis, reinforcing its global health profile and brand reputation.

Gilead also renewed its collaboration with the to help eliminate visceral leishmaniasis, reinforcing its global health profile and brand reputation. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research made a series of small estimate adjustments for future periods, including modest cuts to Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, FY2027, and FY2028 earnings, which signals some caution but not a major shift in the long-term thesis. Article source

Zacks Research made a series of small estimate adjustments for future periods, including modest cuts to earnings, which signals some caution but not a major shift in the long-term thesis. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered several near- to medium-term EPS estimates, including Q4 2026 to $2.07, Q2 2027 to $2.14, Q3 2027 to $2.35, FY2027 to $9.11, and FY2028 to $10.00, which may weigh on sentiment around earnings growth expectations.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $130.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Argus raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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