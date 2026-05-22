Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes $1.05 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after purchasing an additional 769,238 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed its buy rating and set a $225 price target , signaling substantial upside from current levels. Benzinga report on Rosenblatt rating

Rosenblatt reaffirmed its rating and set a , signaling substantial upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: One report highlighted Palantir as one of the AI stocks that could “explode,” citing continued institutional interest in technology and semiconductors. Yahoo Finance article

One report highlighted Palantir as one of the AI stocks that could “explode,” citing continued institutional interest in technology and semiconductors. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators pointed to Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, high margins, and an off-the-charts Rule of 40 score, reinforcing the company’s AI growth narrative. Seeking Alpha article

Analysts and commentators pointed to Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, high margins, and an off-the-charts Rule of 40 score, reinforcing the company’s AI growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir is also getting attention for urging the DIA to adopt more private-sector analytics tools, which could support the company’s defense business if it wins broader acceptance. Yahoo Finance article

Palantir is also getting attention for urging the DIA to adopt more private-sector analytics tools, which could support the company’s defense business if it wins broader acceptance. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argued that the recent pullback may simply reflect Palantir’s very rich valuation after a large AI-driven run-up, rather than a deterioration in the business itself. Motley Fool article

Several articles argued that the recent pullback may simply reflect Palantir’s very rich valuation after a large AI-driven run-up, rather than a deterioration in the business itself. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple pieces noted Palantir’s strong customer growth and rising U.S. commercial adoption, suggesting the enterprise AI expansion story remains intact. Zacks article

Multiple pieces noted Palantir’s strong customer growth and rising U.S. commercial adoption, suggesting the enterprise AI expansion story remains intact. Negative Sentiment: One headline said Palantir shares fell amid inflation concerns and a reported DIA contract dispute, adding to short-term investor caution. Benzinga article

One headline said Palantir shares fell amid inflation concerns and a reported DIA contract dispute, adding to short-term investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary also warned that Palantir may be priced for perfection, with lofty expectations leaving less room for disappointment. Seeking Alpha article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.91. The company has a market cap of $329.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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