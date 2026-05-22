Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in AbbVie by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $214.86 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.25 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.71. The company has a market cap of $379.60 billion, a PE ratio of 105.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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