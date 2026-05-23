Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Amcor by 81.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. Amcor PLC has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96. Amcor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Amcor's payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Trending Headlines about Amcor

Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amcor announced a global startup challenge, “Lift-Off -- Rigids,” which could support longer-term innovation and new packaging solutions. Amcor launches global call for startups for Amcor Lift-Off -- Rigids challenge

Amcor announced a global startup challenge, “Lift-Off -- Rigids,” which could support longer-term innovation and new packaging solutions. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still expect Amcor to earn $3.97 per share for the current full year, so the company remains close to consensus despite the revisions.

Analysts still expect Amcor to earn $3.97 per share for the current full year, so the company remains close to consensus despite the revisions. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered FY2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS estimates, signaling modestly weaker earnings expectations ahead. Amcor Seeks Startups for Lift-Off Rigids Challenge

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMCR. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Amcor and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amcor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCR

Amcor Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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