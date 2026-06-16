Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Position Raised by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,381 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,277 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,958,816 shares of the company's stock worth $4,508,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,594,706 shares of the company's stock worth $1,662,361,000 after purchasing an additional 986,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,802,056 shares of the company's stock worth $887,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,357,596 shares of the company's stock worth $710,266,000 after purchasing an additional 730,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,247,485 shares of the company's stock worth $595,142,000 after purchasing an additional 688,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's payout ratio is presently 68.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

See Also

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