Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,675,575 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 282,406 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.27% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $103,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 2,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.76 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is 68.15%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

Further Reading

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