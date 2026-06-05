Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,853 shares of the company's stock after selling 214,892 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,163 shares of the company's stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.06 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is 68.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.57.

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About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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