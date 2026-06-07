Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Stock Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 290.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,646 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,156 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 49,741 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 54,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.6%

KDP stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is presently 68.15%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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