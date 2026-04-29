Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,810 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.18% of Teledyne Technologies worth $43,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,463,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,284 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 843.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7,237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 309,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $181,385,000 after acquiring an additional 305,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $643.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $456.22 and a 12-month high of $693.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's 50 day moving average is $645.93 and its 200-day moving average is $582.72.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,390,688. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total transaction of $1,576,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,936.24. This trade represents a 48.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,969 shares of company stock worth $6,263,999 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $649.00 to $677.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $693.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

See Also

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