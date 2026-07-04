Keybank National Association OH Acquires 326,664 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 1,009.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,025 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 326,664 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $33,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 444,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,950,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $84.76 and a one year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.35 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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