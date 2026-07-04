Keybank National Association OH Acquires 973 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,458 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $99,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after buying an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,002,744,000 after acquiring an additional 635,358 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,757,510,000 after acquiring an additional 407,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,208.37 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,065.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,028.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,238.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,235.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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