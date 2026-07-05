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Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 183,017 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Written by MarketBeat
July 5, 2026
Skyworks Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter, acquiring 183,017 shares valued at about $9.8 million. The filing showed Keybank owned about 0.12% of the semiconductor company.
  • Skyworks Solutions reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, with EPS of $1.15 versus estimates of $1.04 and revenue of $943.7 million versus expectations of $901.76 million. Revenue was still down 1.0% year over year.
  • The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 4.5%. Meanwhile, analysts are mixed on the stock, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.06.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Skyworks Solutions.

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $9,801,000. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.76 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions's payout ratio is 117.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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