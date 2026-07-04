Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,324 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $17,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $820.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 2.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $853.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.33. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $138.30 and a 12 month high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 9,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.42, for a total value of $8,636,856.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 311,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $287,972,545.14. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,200,579.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,639,736.72. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $875.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $880.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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