Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,972 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,178,399,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after acquiring an additional 527,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,190,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,096,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $807,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $544.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $613.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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