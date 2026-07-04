Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,331 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Audent Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $189,409,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 276,364 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $220,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,990 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $124,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $972.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $974.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,022.00 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $691.30 and a 1 year high of $1,125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,005.83 and its 200 day moving average is $932.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.12 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

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The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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