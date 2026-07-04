Keybank National Association OH Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 17,514 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent reports remain bullish on AMD’s long-term setup, citing strong data center momentum, continued AI infrastructure demand, and new product launches such as Versal Premium Gen 2 for AI, networking, and aerospace workloads. Analysts including Wells Fargo, UBS, and Cantor have also raised price targets, signaling that some on Wall Street still see meaningful upside. Article Title

Several recent reports remain bullish on AMD’s long-term setup, citing strong data center momentum, continued AI infrastructure demand, and new product launches such as Versal Premium Gen 2 for AI, networking, and aerospace workloads. Analysts including Wells Fargo, UBS, and Cantor have also raised price targets, signaling that some on Wall Street still see meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being helped by commentary that AMD’s AI and server CPU business remains a key beneficiary of the semiconductor buildout, and some market observers continue to view recent weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a trend change. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being helped by commentary that AMD’s AI and server CPU business remains a key beneficiary of the semiconductor buildout, and some market observers continue to view recent weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a trend change. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, analysts are warning that the broader AI trade is becoming more selective: Invesco’s Fiona Lim said the “lifted all boats” phase is ending, and future winners will likely be decided by profitability as capacity catches up. That suggests AMD may need to keep executing to justify its premium valuation. Article Title

At the same time, analysts are warning that the broader AI trade is becoming more selective: Invesco’s Fiona Lim said the “lifted all boats” phase is ending, and future winners will likely be decided by profitability as capacity catches up. That suggests AMD may need to keep executing to justify its premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also points to AMD’s stretched valuation, with one piece highlighting a forward P/E around 54x. While data center growth is strong, concerns over competition, gaming कमजोरी, and margin pressure are keeping near-term enthusiasm in check. Article Title

Market commentary also points to AMD’s stretched valuation, with one piece highlighting a forward P/E around 54x. While data center growth is strong, concerns over competition, gaming कमजोरी, and margin pressure are keeping near-term enthusiasm in check. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading has also been pressured by the broader semiconductor pullback and AI-spending fears, including reports of a sharp selloff after Meta-related compute news. That has raised questions about how durable current AI capex trends really are and whether AMD can hold support after its recent run-up. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Oppenheimer lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $517.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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