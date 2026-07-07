Keybank National Association OH Sells 47,254 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,240 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 47,254 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 230,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,992,878. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $22.04.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Healthpeak Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Healthpeak Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Further Reading

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